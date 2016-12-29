Love is in the air for Williams and Ohanian. He reportedly popped the question in Rome at the restaurant where the couple first met. Williams took to Reddit, Ohanian’s platform, to share the proposal story in poem form.

“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own “charming”/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And/isaidyes”

Ohanian’s response, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.” He also shared the news on his Facebook page stating “She said yes.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!