This ankle breaker is a late entry to best viral video of the year.

He may be known as the world’s smallest streetball hooper. But 4’5 baller Mani Love has the internet and Twitter gone in a frenzy as he was able to put on a random dribbling display on a innocent bystander crossing the streets of New York. An young lady by the name of Gillian Jordan thought she was capable to lock down the mini dribble machine but little did she know, her ankles were in a rude awakening. Check out the video that went viral thanks to the victim posting it up on her Twitter account. Goes to show you that when you are in the city of the mecca of Basketball, be conscious of whoever has the rock in their hands because ball is life.

My ankles were destroyed pic.twitter.com/ME7wbkhhlC — Gil (@GilllianJordan) December 28, 2016