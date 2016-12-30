Habari Gani?

NIA!

The principle of Nia means to commit ourselves to the glorious duty of restoring our families, our neighborhoods, and our people to their historical greatness.

Nia puts a duty on our family and community members a commitment to make our families and neighborhoods function in a manner that affords children and adults the maximum conditions for developing and thriving. The family and community are the principal context for human development. Of all the settings that help make us human, the family provides the most important developmental conditions: the love and care of that a child needs to live. A healthy child and future adult is one who has such a devoted people actively engage in its life – those who love it, spend time with it, challenge it, and are interested in what it does and wants to do, and what it accomplishes day to day.

Nia Day focuses on activities which reinforce the Kwanzaa principle purpose. Some activities may include, but are not mandatory:

-Make the celebration focus on your family

-Make the celebration festive and joyous

-Try to have a special meal- at home or away

-Review the Kwanzaa supplemental symbol the African American National flag

Nia Activities:

-Discuss great historical accomplishments by African Americans

-Reach out on Facebook and establish a national dialogue on restoring the Black family

-Any activity which is directed at building a movement to repair and restore black families and neighborhoods