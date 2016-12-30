Mad Skillz may have officially hung up the mic for the turntables but he came back one more time to air out his grievances with 2016.

The seeming tradition, which started in 2002, kicks off this year’s recap over Young M.A’s “Summer Story” instrumental, Skillz touches on everything from the loss of Prince, Pokemon Go app, Donald Trump, Desiigner, the chip on our debit cards, the new iPhone, the late Phife Dawg, Kevin Durant going to the Golden State Warriors, and much more.

Known for his verbal skills, Skillz doesn’t disappoint as he spits:

“They got mosquitoes with the Zika so don’t get bit/Peyton and Kobe Bryant both called it quits/ I got to admit, fam I get mad as shit/When I swipe my card and they say ‘no you got to use your chip’/Damn Daniel, Hamilton was lit/Who let Kanye West get 53 million in debt.”

Besides ripping the mic, DJ Mad Skillz has been burning up the turntables with shows across the country and all over the world. Before dropping the “Rap Up”, Skillz blessed fans with a killer session via Facebook Live and Periscope, spinning and mixing classics for 45 minutes before concluding, leaving fans wanting more.

To check out the latest DJ sets from DJ Mad Skillz, click here, check out the “2016 Rap Up” below.