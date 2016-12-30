Nas and his Halftime lyrics. Today [Dec.29] for fashion Friday, Style Sector presents an editorial inspired byand his Halftime lyrics.

“Cause in the streets, I’m well known like number man” – Nas

The “number man” is an individual who participated in illegal underground lottery throughout their neighborhood. He was also one of the most popular and stylish guys at every event and function.



In this story, the visuals show the number man traveling throughout Harlem in different eras ranging from the 20s – 90s. His style will reflect the era, and his setting is synonymous with the way in which he is dressed.

Models: Corbin Parker and Blake Shaw

Styling and Creative Direction: D’Jemonde Shaw

Photographer: Owen Duckett