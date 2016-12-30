While hanging out at BB King’s in Times Square last night for the Juice Crew Reunion, TheSource.com managed to catch up with the lyrical legend of crime rhyme, Corona, Queens’ own Kool G Rap. For those that don’t know, he’s admittedly influenced the likes of the late Big Pun, Nas and Eminem just to name a few.

After putting himself in the mix, G Rap went into his mental vault and pulled out who he thinks is of his lyrical caliber. We’ll give you a hint; ALL of them are from New York and G Rap’s list looks nothing like Rolling Stones’.

Videography courtesy of Heartbeat of The Street