As expected, Future is working ’till the very last moments of 2016. The king of consistency is back with two more visuals. The Atlanta rapper dropped videos for his tracks “Drippin” and “That’s A Check” featuring Rick Ross.

The video for “Drippin” starts off with smooth shots showing us a glimpse of what it’s like to be on tour with Future, then takes us through a dope house party. The track is on Future’s mixtape Purple Reign, which dropped back in January of 2016, so the song has been out for quite some time now.

Future’s “That’s A Check” is a newer song, and the music video includes Rick Ross himself. The visual was directed by Eif Rivera. Because Future seems to clearly have a lot of saved heat in his stash, these two back-to-back releases are fueling rumors about a possible whole new project from Future.

Check out the two music videos below!