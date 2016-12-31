“All I Do” is the 2nd mixtape from rapper CB Smooth. A North Carolina artist signed to Entertaining Mindz who has put together a dream project with powerhouse producers. Not concentrating on one specific sound, CB Smooth recruited who he considers are the greats from all areas of Hip Hop to give you an explosive introduction to his skillset.

Mixed with mostly his label’s in-house singers, CB Smooth created smashes exclusively with Mannie Fresh, Jazze Pha, Zaytoven, Buckwild, Dame Grease, and Mr. Lee. CB Smooth set out to create a masterpiece and needless to say the pieces are definitely in place. “All I Do” is featured on Datpiff, Spinrilla and MyMixtapes.