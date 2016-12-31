Shots were fired at a Meek Mill concert in Connecticut, reports My Record Journal, causing at least four casualties.

The rapper’s performance at Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford last night [Friday, December 30] had just ended. Gun shots went off just after 11 p.m., as Meek Mill was said to be exiting the space. Footage at the Shaderoom shows security warning concert-goers to stay on the ground as shots are heard.

Police listed four males as the victims—two reported dead, two recovering at local hospitals, according to NBC. One victim has been identified, yet police are still investigating for the cause of the chaos and the identity of the gunman.

Meek Mill has not commented directly on the incident, but did post to Instagram around 4 a.m. today as a possible safety check-in with fans.

This story is developing. Stay tuned to The Source for more updates on the Oakdale Theatre shooting.