Druskii Dru sizzled on the summer charts with the release of his 2016 hit “On Mama’s”. Fortunately, he decided to follow up with a vengeance returning with his hit single “Savage” and people can’t get enough!

The South Florida native uses talent as both a lyricist and a singer to describe an interesting sexual scenario. The title “Savage” suggests many meanings but before Druskii Dru even begins one can immediately envision themselves in a dark and hazy room –

and the lyrics tell you everything else you need to know after that. His new sultry element lures you into an encounter that Druskii Dru knows oh to well. After listening to “Savage”, this song you’ll be adding to your playlist.