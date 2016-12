Fresno, CA’s native son Zee Will is primed and ready to take the new year by storm. Having been putting in work regionally for several years, opening up for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Rakim, Dizzy Wright and fellow Fresno native Fashawn, Zee Will now looks to up the ante and take his talents nationwide. Today, he unveils his brand new 8-track EP titled “ill Mantra.” Give it a listen below.

