Starting January 11th, at the top of the year, talented New Orleans Rap Group, MadeGroceries will hit the road alongside Robb Bank$, on what will be their “Energy And Taste Tour”. With 36 stops, including Jamaica, spanning through March, the GroceryBoys will be spreading their light across the world. 2016 was a breakthrough year for the lyrically inclined trio. With the successful release of ‘WahnTown’, meetings at the Roc Nation office, major cosigns from Cool & Dre, a big splash at Revolt Music Conference in Miami, and now a full length tour, MadeGroceries has given New Orleans new life, and they did it by leaving the city. Message.

“Yeah, we back on our road shit, back ona road!! Ya heard me, keep up with the fam as we feed the nation with this energy and taste.” – Mauley Sincyr

“36 cities plus Jamaica, turning our dreams into reality, Made Groceries’ 1st Tour.” – Oeaux Neal

Ha, and according to Land-Lord’s social media, he just wants you to know not to forget the dash!

The GroceryBoys are no strangers to The Source, and we’ll have to get more quotes from them as the tour progresses, but for now, get acquainted. Listen to their latest release, ‘WahnTown’ below. And when they come to a city near you, don’t hesitate to get your GroceriesMade.