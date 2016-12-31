Kese (born Marquis Glover) hasn’t always seen music in his future. A talented athlete, Kese was bound for football greatness when an unfortunate injury stopped his promise as a professional in its tracks. Luckily, football was not Kese’s only passion. To the contrary, music has always been a part of his life, his younger brother a passionate musician. Music came naturally to Kese, and he immediately took to creating versatile, smooth, and compelling sounds that captivate his audience.

One of his most recent singles, “On Me,” was recorded in the spring of 2016. The song is an upbeat anthem, a testimony of Kese’s tenacity. It’s about putting in the hours and doing whatever it takes. Check it out now.