Itz Prof is making a big impact with his latest single called “My Vision” featuring Cash Money Records recording artist Caskey. Both Itz Prof and Caskey have uncanny chemistry on the track. The song contains hard core, heart-felt lyrics, a melodic beat, and a simple yet catchy hook that will stay stuck in your head for days! Itz Prof uses an effortless delivery and his trademark eclectic flow to his advantage on the single.

Shares