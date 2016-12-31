This could be the final fight for the career of the “rowdy” one.

Last night, the fight world was in tuned into see one of the biggest returns in MMA history. “Rowdy” Rhona Rousey went up to face Amanda Nunez for Nunez’s UFC bantamweight title belt. In front of a packed house in Las Vegas, Nunez was successful in knocking out Rousey in 0:48 seconds with a series of punches landing to the former champ. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight in which Rhonda was staggering around the ring looking for something to help her find her balance. Check out the highlights below.

After the fight, Nunez gave a animated and bold post fight interview shaming Ronda and bragging about how much of a better champion and fighter she is than Rousey. The reason for this because she realized that Ronda has gotten more publicity than the champ leading up to the fight. After the fight abruptly ended, Twitter was going bananas.

THE CHAMP!!!! BETTER REMEMBER THE NAME @Amanda_Leoa — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) December 31, 2016

Amanda looked amazing tonight, but please lay off @RondaRousey . If it wasn’t for her,women wouldn’t be in the UFC. #dontkickherwhenshesdown — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) December 31, 2016

Wow that fight definitely went a lot different than I expected — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 31, 2016

Thanks @ufc for an amazing year of fights in ’16👊🏽what a way to end the year…@Amanda_Leoa…WOW!!! @Cody_Nolove making it happen!!! — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) December 31, 2016

More I look at replays, worse it gets. Ronda Rousey took 5 shots square in the face as hard as Nunes could throw ’em. Concussion city. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 31, 2016