Times Square suffered a few awkward moments as veteran superstar Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance didn’t go quite as planned.

A host of technical issues left the singer flustered and out of sync with her backing tracks leading her stop lip-syncing at one point, urging the audience to finish off songs for her.

Following the initial sound issues durging Carey’s take on “Auld Lang Syne”, the singer moved onto 1991’s hit “Emotions”.

It was clear that the technical difficulties persisted as she paused to tell the audience, “We didn’t have a check for this song, so we’ll just say it went No. 1 and that’s what it is, okay?”

“I want a holiday, too. Can I not have one?” she pleaded at one point during the performance. “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

By the time Carey’s final number, “We Belong Together” came around, it was clear that the pop star was over it.

Calling on her background dancers to “bring the feathers on”, Mariah Carey stood at the center of her props, addressing the crowd, “You just don’t get any better.”

With that, she made her exit, leaving behind some confused background dancers, a confused Times Square, and the last laugh of 2016.

Needless to say, the Internet had its share of input on the matter, but not without Mimi herself chiming in on the fun, posting on both Instagram and Twitter that “Sh-t happens. Have happy and healthy new year everybody. Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017