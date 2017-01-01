As common as “new year, new me” is on New Year’s Day, Californians did not expect to the “Hollywood” sign to have received a makeover too. Yet, pranksters felt the change necessary.

The 93-year-old sign sits on Mount Lee in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, and typically attracts visitors to see the huge white letters, spelling out “H-O-L-L-Y-W-O-O-D.” Security told CBS that tarp was placed over the two O’s to make them lowercase E’s. The monument now reads “Hollyweed.”

screen-shot-2017-01-01-at-11-49-53-am

CREDIT: hollywoodsign.org

Currently, security footage is the only clue investigators have to possible suspects.

Shares