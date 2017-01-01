As common as “new year, new me” is on New Year’s Day, Californians did not expect to the “Hollywood” sign to have received a makeover too. Yet, pranksters felt the change necessary.

The 93-year-old sign sits on Mount Lee in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, and typically attracts visitors to see the huge white letters, spelling out “H-O-L-L-Y-W-O-O-D.” Security told CBS that tarp was placed over the two O’s to make them lowercase E’s. The monument now reads “Hollyweed.”

Currently, security footage is the only clue investigators have to possible suspects.