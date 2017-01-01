What better way to enter a new year than with a glammed-up look and a face beat by the gods. See how you favorite celebrities rung in 2017 with amped up style. Be sure to leave your pick for favorite look in the comments.
15824278_1154023391384209_845424540_o

Monica Brown showing ’em who’s boss with an all rose pink ensemble.

15824410_1154019984717883_462809742_o

Black Barbie herself, Nicki Minaj, knows we are not worthy but teases us anyway with a frosted one-piece and a plunging neckline.

15824555_1154034798049735_1615554328_o

Keke Palmer has always been a daredevil when it comes to fashion. With a cut-out spandex jumpsuit and matching shades, she gives us 70s flashbacks with a modern twist.

15824339_1154025384717343_1713115480_o

Rasheeda’s skirt flows as much as her golden tresses. But her gold choker steals the show!

15857543_1154019048051310_962303620_o

La La Anthony shines as a metallic goddess. Her head-to-toe metal is set to dominate the future.

15817753_1154030954716786_1997084539_o

Rocsi Diaz flips the script on a simple, polished look, and instead adds some sheen and layers worthy of all the NYE fun in store. And with a slick-back updo, she slides into 2017 with grace.

15824657_1154024688050746_101459600_o

Sheer gold and sheer gorgeous, Angela Simmons is serving, accented by a pink lip and fuchsia pointed toes.
15820116_1154051938048021_2022370604_n

Lil Mama dazzles in a mixed jeweled dress. Add on a bold lip and curls-on-curls to get fireworks!

15817791_1154025514717330_1307673161_o

Vanessa Simmons is shoe goals. She pairs an LBD with over-the-knee slouchy, silvery boots.

15820450_1154044881382060_537899223_n

Kandi Burruss upgrades a classic silhouette with a retro hem, for the ultimate elegant-chic.

Follow @HerSource on Twitter and Instagram for all things fashion and beauty.

 

Photo Credits: Instagram

Shares