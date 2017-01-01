The Best-Dressed Stars Celebrating the New Year 2017

What better way to enter a new year than with a glammed-up look and a face beat by the gods. See how you favorite celebrities rung in 2017 with amped up style. Be sure to leave your pick for favorite look in the comments.



Monica Brown showing ’em who’s boss with an all rose pink ensemble.

Black Barbie herself, Nicki Minaj, knows we are not worthy but teases us anyway with a frosted one-piece and a plunging neckline.

Keke Palmer has always been a daredevil when it comes to fashion. With a cut-out spandex jumpsuit and matching shades, she gives us 70s flashbacks with a modern twist.

Rasheeda’s skirt flows as much as her golden tresses. But her gold choker steals the show!

La La Anthony shines as a metallic goddess. Her head-to-toe metal is set to dominate the future.

Rocsi Diaz flips the script on a simple, polished look, and instead adds some sheen and layers worthy of all the NYE fun in store. And with a slick-back updo, she slides into 2017 with grace.

Sheer gold and sheer gorgeous, Angela Simmons is serving, accented by a pink lip and fuchsia pointed toes.



Lil Mama dazzles in a mixed jeweled dress. Add on a bold lip and curls-on-curls to get fireworks!

Vanessa Simmons is shoe goals. She pairs an LBD with over-the-knee slouchy, silvery boots.

Kandi Burruss upgrades a classic silhouette with a retro hem, for the ultimate elegant-chic.

