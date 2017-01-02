If you’ve learned one thing about the city of Cleveland, you’ll know that 2016 has been its year. An NBA championship team in the Cleveland Cavaliers and an American League champion in Major League Baseball. Heck, stateside, the Ohio State Buckeyes beat Michigan last month and won a National Championship last year.

Speaking of Ohio State, did you know that Cleveland Cavaliers in house dj, DJ Steph Floss is an alum of that prestigious school?

Additionally. Floss, a personality on Cleveland’s Z 107.9 FM credits Omar Epps and the late Tupac Shakur for inspiring him to become a DJ. “I fell in love with DJ GQ who was Omar Epps’ character,” Floss told Scoop B Radio.

Floss says that his older brother introduced him to the movie and it has been a wrap ever since..

Juice was released in 1992 and was directed by Ernest R. Dickerson. It starred Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and the late Tupac Shakur. Click on the link to check it out here.

“As a result of that, I realized that this is exactly what I want to do,” Floss told Scoop B Radio’s host Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I love music, I have no problem being in front of people and taking charge of crowds. I thought it would be dope if I could be a DJ.”

Despite wanting to become a DJ, as a kid, Floss didn’t own a set of turntables until college.

Between them being expensive and his mom not wanting to hear a bunch of noise in the house, Floss, who had a full scholarship to Ohio State, used his refund check to purchase his equipment and the rest is history.

Floss is behind all of the hot music that hear in-game and offers fans the opportunity to not only see good basketball and be entertained while doing so. “This isn’t to toot my horn or pat myself on the back, but the Cavs have the best in-game entertainment in all of the NBA,” said Floss.

As for Floss’ hometown Cavaliers, they are surging right now. Did you see their Christmas win at home against the Golden State Warriors? The heroics from point guard Kyrie Irving with 3.4 seconds in the fourth quarter was a thing of beauty.