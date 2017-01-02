Kobe Bryant recently debuted “Canvas,” an ESPN segment that focuses on how to effectively guard top NBA players through the eyes Bryant.

One was recently released and focuses on how to guard Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

Although retired, it has been pretty well documented that Bryant is particular on how he prepares for big game matchups, especially to the caliber that is James.

Kendall Marshall played with Bryant when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Currently a member of the NBA Developmental League’s Reno Bighorns, Marshall reflected on what it was like to play with Bryant.

“Well for one, you see a superstar and you expect him to be different and standoffish,” said Marshall.“But when he’s with the team and on the flights, he’s just one of the guys. That’s something that I can appreciate. I don’t know that there’s a lot of superstars that are like that.”

Selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns, Marshall was eventually traded to the Los Angeles Lakers after a stint with the Washington Wizards. While with the Lakers a couple of years back, Marshall became the first Laker to deliver at least 20 points and 15 assists in a game against the Utah Jazz. The last Laker to accomplish that feat was Bryant.

Marshall took in a lot while in LA LA Land as Bryant’s teammate. “Being around the team, the coaching staff and the trainers, you hear about his work ethic, you hear stories,” Marshall told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson while on the Scoop B Radio Podcast. Check out the interview by clicking here.