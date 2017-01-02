Papoose pays his condolences to some of the greats.

It’s fair to say that 2016 wasn’t the greatest year for everyone especially those families, friends and even fans that lost people who meant the world to them. Papoose pays his respects to some of the greats we’ve lost in 2016. Over a soothing, jazzy instrumental Pap kicks off “Obituary 2016,” paying homage to the world’s greatest, Muhammad Ali. As the song continues Papoose also offers his condolences to Prince. “Prince, the world know his name,” he raps. “I just wanna see you dancing in the Purple Rain.” In an Instagram post he wrote:

“All of us weren’t fortunate enough to see the new year,” he wrote on Instagram. “Let’s take this time to send condolences to those who didn’t make it. Unfortunately, every year I release this track to pay my respects as an artist and as a human being.”

This marks Pap’s eighth installment of his “Obituary” series arriving before Hoodie Season 3. Along with Ali and Prince, Pap also pays his condolences to Phife Dawg, Shawty Lo, Afeni Shakur, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, George Michael, Alan Thicke, Nancy Reagan, Craig Sager, and Fidel Castro. Listen to “Obituary 2016” below.