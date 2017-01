Original Native Tongues member and one of Hip Hop’s youngest child rappers “Chi Ali” Griffith gives the chilling details to what led up to him killing his daughter’s uncle in 2000 in the Bronx. Chi also explains vividly what it was like being on the run and eventually making his way to the big time, having been featured on the TV show America’s Most Wanted before being caught and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

