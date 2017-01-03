Historically Black College Under Fire For Allowing Their Band To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

Historically Black College Under Fire For Allowing Their Band To Perform At Trump’s Inauguration

The marching band of Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college, Talladega College, has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s inaugural parade,

The announcement was made on Friday (December 30) after other historically black schools including Howard University, which marched in at President Barack Obama‘s first inauguration, revealed that they did not apply to march at Trump’s inauguration.

The Marching Tornados, as the band is known, will be one of six college marching bands to appear during the inauguration, alongside a number of high school bands, police bands, and other groups.

The news has upset many observers, including alumni of the school.

“I don’t want my alma mater to give the appearance of supporting him,” Shirley Ferrill, a member of the Class of 1974, told CBS News. “Ignore, decline or whatever, but please don’t send our band out in our name to do that.”

On social media sites some people voiced their opposition to the decision while others revealed their support for the band’s participation.

Talladega College's Administrators, who are forcing their band members, the "Marching Tornadoes" to march for Trump, a racist is disgusting. pic.twitter.com/j5avn63cfM — Adam B. Bear (@democraticbear) January 2, 2017

"Talladega College, Alabama's oldest private HBCU, marching band will perform at Trump inauguration" pic.twitter.com/x9yRXoINJ5 — Ivy✨ (@_MissIvyy_) January 3, 2017

Talladega College band really agreed to perform at Trump inauguration 🤔 ? Can we just remove them from being a HBCU after this stunt 🙄. — Tiara ♛☺️ (@_ColorMeTee) December 27, 2016

So Talladega College band playing for Donald Trump's inauguration . How can you tarnish the legacy of an HBCU by associating it w| Trump? — Cowboys (13-3) (@RockHolyfield) December 23, 2016

Congratulations to talladega band 👏🏾 for participating in the inauguration parade — Will. (@WillSomeElse) December 23, 2016

The college has so far refused to comment about their participation.