The marching band of Alabama’s oldest private, historically black liberal arts college, Talladega College, has accepted an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump‘s inaugural parade,

The announcement was made on Friday (December 30) after other historically black schools including Howard University, which marched in at President Barack Obama‘s first inauguration, revealed that they did not apply to march at Trump’s inauguration.

The Marching Tornados, as the band is known, will be one of six college marching bands to appear during the inauguration, alongside a number of high school bands, police bands, and other groups.

The news has upset many observers, including alumni of the school.

“I don’t want my alma mater to give the appearance of supporting him,” Shirley Ferrill, a member of the Class of 1974, told CBS News. “Ignore, decline or whatever, but please don’t send our band out in our name to do that.”

On social media sites some people voiced their opposition to the decision while others revealed their support for the band’s participation.

The college has so far refused to comment about their participation.

