Kanye West hasn’t talked too much publicly the last several weeks and his wife Kim Kardashian hasn’t said a word. Today however, the couple have the world a tour into their inner sanctum when Kim released a two and half minute video montage on her app.

While Jeremih’s “Paradise” played, home video style footage of the West family, Kanye, Kim, and their kids North and Saint, shows family footage from the last year.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

We see Kim, Kanye, and North getting ready for Ye’s Madison Square Garden fashion show last spring. Elsewhere we see Saint holding onto an coffee table to pull himself up and the baby spits up some. North comes in with a paper towel to clean up and Kim says “What a good big sister.”

Later Kim is at a stove cooking, she’s by her husband side backstage as he is getting ready to go to a “Saint Pablo” tour date, then she’s tubing with North in another shot. Kanye is also shown taking Saint to look at Christmas lights and the tike later takes some of his first steps into Kim’s arms.

Besides the video, Kim also posted a photo on her Instagram and twitter of herself, Kanye and the children all wearing white. She simply captioned it “family.” This has been her first social media postings since October when she was robbed in Paris.

Between the video and the picture, the tabloids that have had published headlines about Kim and Kanye getting a divorce should be silenced, at least for now.