Mike Epps, Joe Budden And More Join In On The Fun Of The #SouljaBoyChallenge

To close out 2016 with a “Bang”(no pun intended), YouTube rap sensation Soulja Boy gave an interview to Vlad TV detailing how he allegedly shot and indiscriminately killed one of “three or four” alleged robbers who broke into his Atlanta mansion.

The story became viral in hours, as no one believed that the man that made the “Crank Dat” dance could possibly shoot someone, especially especially how willing he is to tell a story which would definitely still be under investigation.

Watch below as some of your favorite entertainers including Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, Joe Budden and more hilariously reenact Soulja Boy’s comedic interview in what’s now virally being dubbed the #SouljaBoyChallenge.

