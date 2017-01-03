Beyoncé, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will headline the two-weekend Coachella festival in April in Indio, California. Beyoncé will perform on April 15 and 22; Lamar on April 16 and 23; and Radiohead on April 14 and 21.

Other performers for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival include Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Schoolboy Q, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane, DJ Snake, Madeon, Porter Robinson, Marshmello, Kaytranada, Kehlani, the xx, Mac Miller, Tory Lanez, and Lorde.

Check out the full lineup below and find more info on Coachella on the official website. Tickets, including three-day passes, go on sale Wednesday (January 4) at 2 p.m. ET.