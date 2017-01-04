Can the former Sparty sensation lead Oakland to the promise land?

As many NFL fans have been witnessing, the Oakland Raiders has been making major noise the entire NFL season. Finishing with a record of 12-4, the Raiders was able to clinch a wild card spot and in along the way ended a 15 year playoff drought. Thanks to the amazing playing of MVP candidates quarterback David Carr and Khalil Mack, the Raiders are in the position to bully their way through to a Super Bowl run. But unfortunately, they have to turn the game ball to an unfamiliar quarterback. Since Carr broken his fibula, backup Connor Cook will be the head man in charge running the show for Oakland. By this, he will be making history becoming the first quarterback to make his first career start in the postseason.

After all, Cook is no stranger to postseason experience as he was able to lead his Michigan State Spartans football team into the first ever college football playoff. It resulted to the Spartans getting crushed by the Alabama Crimson Tide with the score of 38-0. Oakland fans are hoping that Cook doesn’t freeze up away in a very loud NRG stadium in Houston, Texas. Raider nation are going to really pray hard to the football gods as the first wild card matchup will take place this Saturday at 4:35.