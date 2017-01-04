The fourth coming season of Being Mary Jane premieres soon with a new love interest that just might arrive during a random bar hookup.

This season of the series Mary Jane is in New York City facing old nemesis while pursuing the career she has always dreamed of.

In BET‘s exclusive preview here, Mary Jane meets character Lee Truitt, portrayed by actor Chike Okonkwo. His character relentlessly pursues Mary Jane proving that he was not just a one-night stand – and she falls for him.

Look out for this episode on Jan 10th at 9 p.m. on BET.