Diamond Dallas Page To Be Inducted Into The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

Diamond Dallas Page To Be Inducted Into The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame

Diamond Dallas Page will be part of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class, according to reports.

It was confirmed that tickets for the WWE Hall of Fame go on sale on Jan. 13, 2017, making it conceivable the first inductee would be officially announced on the Jan. 9, 2017 episode of WWE Raw so the company could promote tickets.

Page is a name that has been rumored for years and we’ve seen two people that he helped save in Jake “The Snake” Roberts and Scott “Razor Ramon” Hall go in before him.

The 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 1, 2017 from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. It will air live in its entirety on the WWE Network.