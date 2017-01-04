With E-40’s rise as a Bay Area spitter in hip hop’s early days, it was bound that he crossed paths with another OG of West Coast rap, Tupac. The world finally got a taste of what the two sounded like together—collaborations appearing on 1995’s In a Major Way and 1996’s All Eyez on Me. And in recent years, we’ve gotten a deeper glimpse into their friendship, including E-40 account airing today on The Real [Wednesday, January 4].

The rapper took a seat among hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Adrienne Houghton, and Jeannie Mai where he rolled back time to 1996. He was shooting the music video for That Hall of Game’s “Rapper’s Ball” then. The single itself featured Too $hort and K-Ci. But Tupac Shakur had a cameo appearance and joined E-40 in his trailer.

That’s where E-40 learned of 2-Pac’s album prepared for when he died. The Bay Area rapper reflected with The Real on how it was more of a work-ethnic thing rather than Tupac being concerned with dying so soon. “You know, Tupac would go into the studio and make like six or seven songs in one day. That’s how he operated. He was real quick with his pen.”

For more of E-40 and his memories of Tupac, tune in to FOX’s The Real today.

Photo credits: Robert Voets/Warner Bros. Television