The Ohio music scene has been brewing some of the finest emerging artists the culture has to offer for years and Fly Tye is the latest gem. As a melting pot of culture, Cleveland, OH’s hip-hop scene offers a unique sound which is home to artists such as Machine Gun Kelly, Ripp Flamez and now we can add Fly Tye to the list. Today, new comer Fly Tye unleashes his debut EP The Chase and his previously released video for “Ballin.” Check it out below.

The Cleveland, OH native showcases his unique blend of trap with East coast influence on The Chase. A fusion of catchy trap tunes mixed with a boom bap bounce, there’s nothing like it. The 7-track project features the recently released singles “Ballin” and standout cuts like “Sampson” and “Bag In” ft Ripp Flamez. You can stream the EP by clicking here.