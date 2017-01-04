Recently, the young actress and singer Keke Palmer opened up about being a victim from her life experiences and how she overcame live on facebook.

She wanted to promote her new book dropping this month titled, I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice. A few fans asked on the chat why she decided to share her story now.

“So many people watch my career and sit back and think they can’t do the things I can do because they think I came from a privileged lifestyle,” she responded.

Her past of sexual abuse was a shocker but Palmer wanted to touch on because she feels like her story will help others who endured the same.

“At the end of the day, the cards were against me. At the end of the day, I did grow up on Section 8. At the end of the day I have experienced abuse, sexual abuse.”