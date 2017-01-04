Late last night [Jan.3] a sit-in protest was held in Alabama by the NAACP opposing the nominations of the U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, as U.S. Attorney General.

These protestors arrived early and refused to leave the Sessions’ office until he was no longer the nominee. The group consisted of five men and one woman, all arrested including NAACP President Cornell W. Brooks.

The organization’s president asked for the senator to withdraw the consideration as attorney general as well as Donald Trump from the President-elect. The group of protestors vowed to remain until all wishes were granted or until arrested.

According to Police, they all are now facing criminal trespassing charges in the second-degree.