If you’re on this guest list, you pretty much have to show up.

After serving eight terms our time with President Obama is sadly coming to an end. And what a better way to celebrate his time serving our country then with a White House bash. We’ve partied with the Obamas quite a few times but last November when BET aired their “Love & Happiness” event the Obamas were joined by artists like Jill Scott to Bel Biv Devoe. A special report from the Washington Post reveals some of the guests that are invited to the bash. Beyonce and Jay Z hold two spots along with other veterans like Stevie Wonder, Usher and Oprah Winfrey.

The party will be held this Friday, January 6 hosted by POTUS. The Obamas are definitely going out with a bang. Following the celebration, President Obama will deliver a farewell address in Chicago on January 10.