Big Sean delivers “Moves” visuals.

Big Sean’s I Decided is due on February 3. Just last month Sean released the visuals for “Bounce Back” today, Sean returns with the visuals to another single, “Moves” off his forthcoming album. In an recent interview Sean said this new album is a form of rebirth, adding that he’s making this one for people who can be inspired by it.

“I [told my friend], ‘Sometimes I feel like I was an old man and didn’t succeed in life and asked for a second chance, and this is my second chance.’ He was like, ‘Make that the album,'” explained Sean. “People who can be inspired by it, that’s who I’m doing it for. Everybody else can f*** off or whatever.”

In the visual directed by Mike Carson you can watch Sean Don dancing among some pretty cool special effects all while s surrounded by women in leotards with moves of their own. Take a look below.