Ellen DeGeneres has declared that Kim Burrell will not appear on her show after the gospel singer made homophobic comments.

Burrell to “the perverted homosexual spirit” during a sermon at a church in Houston, Texas.

She had been due to sing with Pharrell Williams on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later this week.

But the US talk show host, who is a well-known advocate of gay rights tweeted, “For those asking, Kim Burrell will not be appearing on my show. No excuses.”

DeGeneres had been asked by fans to cancel gospel singer Burrell’s planned appearance and an online petition was launched.

In a video published after the sermon, Burrell said she made “no excuses or apologies” for her comments.

“I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me,” she added. “I never said all gays were going to hell. I never said ‘LGBT’… I said ‘SIN’,” the singer said.

“To every person who is dealing with the homosexual spirit, that has it, I love you and God loves you but God hates the sin in you and me. Anything that is against the nature of God.”