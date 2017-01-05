Being that today is her birthday, it’s only right to announce that a biopic on the one and only Grace Jones is slated to drop some time this year.

Titled Grace Jones – The Musical of My Life, the project serves as the first feature film on the personal and professional life of Grace Jones. Commissioned by BBC Films, the biopic is described as an observational portrait that will mix personal footage with staged musical sequences, to create an in-depth and detailed narrative about the legendary artist. Sophie Fiennes will serve as the director for Grace Jones – The Musical of My Life. The film will be distributed throughout the UK in 2017 through Picturehouse Entertainment.

Grace Jones – The Musical of My Life has been in the works for over a decade, so it is nice to see that the biopic will debut some time this year.

2016 was something of a busy year for Jones, who popped up on a couple of music festivals both in and outside of the United States. She headlined FYF Fest and Afropunk London, where she replaced M.I.A. following her controversial remarks that criticized the Black Lives Matter movement.

Until the release of Grace Jones – The Musical of My Life, you will just have to settle for her memoir, which dropped in 2015. The book’s release originally came with a box set featuring music from her The Disco Years phase.