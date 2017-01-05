NuLa Ent began making waves in the second half of 2016, releasing Corey Finesse’s lead single “Vagabond” to much fanfare. The single, which was recently remixed by Dave East, has been a mainstay throughout New York City radio and Corey has been a fixture on the scene, building a very strong buzz throughout the music scene. Today, NuLa Ent showcases Howie Dodat. The Spring Valley, NY native has been hard at work in the studio putting the finishing touches on his debut project and today he unveils the official music video for his single “Gossip,” featuring label-mate Corey Finesse. Produced by Ty Real, the song finds the duo flexing on the onlookers who chit chat about their whereabouts and do so in grand fashion.

Shares



