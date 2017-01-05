T.I. is no stranger when it comes to shedding light on the senseless murders of blacks and hispanics, by the hands of the police across the country. In case you missed it, “The King of the South,” released a video for his single “Switchin’ Lanes” featuring Big K.R.I.T. and the smooth vocals of Trev Case.

The video features the young actress Iyana Halley who revolts against the police after her loved one was previously murdered by them. Make sure to check out the video below and follow Iyana on Instagram and Twitter @iyana93