This Friday [Jan 6th] Michelle Obama will deliver her final speech as the first lady of the United States.

In this event, First Lady Michelle Obama speaks at the White House ceremony honoring school counselors. According to the Associated Press., Obama believes school counselors are crucial because they influence students to attend college.

School counselors across the country will attend the event at the White House to help honor the 2017 School Counselor of the Year, Terri Tchorzynski. After the panel discussion, the first lady will take over and deliver her final speech.

Michelle Obama started this program in 2015 much like the Teacher of the Year which has become a 50-year old tradition for the White House.