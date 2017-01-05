Modern day Hip Hop’s trendsetting trio, Migos has confirmed their upcoming album’s release date, track list and also gifted their fans with the cover art that goes along with it. Culture is the name of the album, set to drop later this month on January 27th, and it consists of 12 tracks and 3 feature artists; that of which are DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert and 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta based group shared their album’s cover art and release date earlier this week via Instagram [January 3rd], leaving fans full of anticipation. Today [January 5] the trio upped the anticipation and gave us a glimpse into its essence with a full track list for fans to hold on to until it drops. Checkout the cover art and track list for Culture, below.

1. Culture (Feat. DJ Khaled)

2. T-Shirt

3. Call Casting

4. Bad and Boujee (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

5. Get Right Witcha

6. Big on Big

7. What the Price

8. Brown Paper Bag

9. Deadz (Feat. 2 Chainz)

10. All Ass

11. Kelly Price

12. Out Yo Way