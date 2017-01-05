Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj have broken up. After weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship, Minaj took to Twitter to reveal that she is a single woman.

This morning (January 5) Nicki tweeted, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

The speculation began after the Barbie posted the following caption on her Instagram page: “Thank God u blew it. Thank God I dodged the bullet. I’m so over u. Baby good lookin out. #BestThingUNeverHad thank u for this epic gift @sincerearmani.”

About a week after Nicki’s post, the Philly rapper uploaded a picture of a woman wearing red lingerie with her back arched on Instagram, furthering more rumors that the two had broken up.

Now it clear that the rappers’ relationship is officially over, and Nicki is entering 2017 back on the market and ready to produce more music.