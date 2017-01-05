Rhyme fanatic Young H Skyline is everything you want in a potential Rap star, which is smart, confident and versatile. The incredibly gifted, multi talented lyricist is backed by the renowned Kurrency Entertainment. Young H. Skyline has carved out a distinct sound. His music is devoid of pretension, yet rich in insight, nostalgia, family, and loyalty. The dynamic rhyme slinger offers that rare blend of wild ambition, inventive videos, and creativity that’s often absent in street rap. Part of what makes the emcee so alluring is that he continually strives to connect with the listener. He epitomizes how to build a career from the bottom up one fan at a time.

Young H. Skyline’s lyrics are raw and captivating. There’s a lot of vision and passion behind his music. He speaks truth to power without fear of consequences. He has plenty of street anthems and thought-provoking gems in his arsenal. Young H Skyline is the embodiement of the streets. His music reflects the blood, sweat and tears of the multitudes of street soldiers in hoods across America. Equally important, the Pennsylvania native uses his lyrics to vividly bring stories of the hood to life. However, instead of only focusing on the negative, he also paints a picture of pride and dignity. H. Skyline is a beacon of hope for many in his hometown and beyond. “I write songs for the underdogs. Never underestimate the heart, determination and hunger of an underdog. One way or another, they find a way to beat the odds,” proclaims the rapper

Moreover, his stage presence is filled with tremendous energy, excitement and stamina. He is a true master of ceremony. Young H. Skyline has performed huge shows across the nation. In recent months the wordsmith has made a tremendous impact with his hit singles “Winter Shopping” and “Real.” The singles are garnering accolades and airplay on college radio stations and mixshows from around the country. “Real” features Sony Chulo and it’s a hard hitting street anthem with explosive braggadocios lyrics. Young H. Skyline’s unique selling proposition is that he has actually lived the life he raps about. His music incorporates an element of realism and rawness that is authentic and seldom seen on today’s independent musical landscape. Young H. Skyline is the streets.