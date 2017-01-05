Recently, Gospel singer Kim Burrell received a lot of backfire from her homophobic comments on video while speaking at a church in Houston. She’s not alone in her personal views; Pastor Shirley Caesar also shared her sentiments while speaking on the topic yesterday evening [Jan.4] at the First Baptist Church in Maryland.

While speaking on the topic of ‘sinful pasts’ – Caesar made the controversial comment about President Obama‘s support of the LGBT community.

“So, if you were gonna say something, you should’ve said it four years ago when our President made that stuff alright,” she said.

Caesar stopped short on mentioning Burrell’s name yet listeners understood the obvious. Along with Burrell’s statement, Caesar too received a lot of backlash from supporters and those of the LGBT community.