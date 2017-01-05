The duo known as Da YoungFellaz are no strangers to success, having attained critical acclaim while also being featured on some of the biggest platforms music has to offer. Consisting of Jay Storm and Sho-Biz, hailing from The Bronx and Brooklyn respectively, the pair are set to release their forthcoming EP which is slated for release in 2017. Today, they unveil the official visual very first single, the HitmakerDot produced “Not At All.” Directed by Llama, the clip finds the duo gallivanting around town flanked by their constituents.

Shares



