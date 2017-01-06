This afternoon [Jan.6] a shooter opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida shooting at least nine individuals according to the Broward County sheriff.

The incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. After the chaos various firefighters and other emergency personnel arrived for emergency assistance among the large group of frantic and injured passengers.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport is located about 25 miles north of Miami and receives over 73,000 travelers each day. A gunman is now in custody according to the local law enforcement.