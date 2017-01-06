Who knew that this would be how Hip Hop would settle its beefs?

Well, since the brewing beef between troubled R&B singer Chris Brown and YouTube rap sensation Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em has not reached a point of peace, both artists have formally decided to take it to the ring.

According to a flyer from About Billions Promotions, Brown and Soulja Boy will face off in a celebrity boxing match on the 28th of January, but the location has not yet been listed.

Brown has even gone as far as predicting his win, with an image of him standing over Soulja Boy, which was recreated from the epic Ali win over Sonny Liston in 1960.

We have yet to find out where this monumental match will be held, however, a packed house is guaranteed and plenty of bets will be on the wood.