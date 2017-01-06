Another twist to the C. Breezy vs. Soulja Boy boxing beef showdown; Money Mayweather will be in Soulja Boy’s corner.

To add validity to what many thought was just a farce, retired boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has decided to train the “Crank Dat” rapper as well as promote the fight through his company Mayweather Promotions.

His decision to align himself with Soulja Boy comes after he decided to promote the fight on his Instagram. The poster features both Brown and Soulja on the card and it has the official stamp of the boxer’s promotion company, Mayweather Promotions, as the ones endorsing the event.

After he put the poster up on his Instagram, Soulja Boy reposted the photo and hyped up the star-studded match on his page. “It’s going down! Signed my contract I’m leaving the fight with $1,000,000 I got the best ever my big bro @floydmayweather training me damn—— #TMT #SODMG March in Vegas !! On TV”