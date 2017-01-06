Yeezy Season is among us.

Kanye West will forever be the creative person and most passionate guy out there and even with his troubles and situations going on he still finds a way to put in work. He was hospitalized for exhaustion last year and everyone was freaked out, but of course we knew the old Ye would soon make a comeback. Well looks like that comeback will come sooner than expected, according to Page Six, he will showcase his Yeezy season 5 show and will introduce a new line to the people.

Management and people close to Kanye have confirmed that he has been working relentlessness on his newest ventures and focused more than ever with a bounce back attitude. He is expanding in all categories such as music, fashion and politics. So you never know what we may see this summer or upcoming for Yeezy.

No info has been released on when he will present his Yeezy Season 5 show, but we can bet he will use New York Fashion Week as an opportunity. We will keep you posted as more details emerge.