Richard Sherman’s relationship with the Seattle media has been tumultuous as of late, and on Wednesday, it took another turn.

According to the Seattle Times‘ Bob Condotta, Sherman told reporters on Wednesday that he would only speak to ESPN’s Ed Werder because he had grown upset with the local media’s coverage of him. He did an interview with Q13 FOX, which the Seahawks have a contractual agreement with, but other than that, he directed reporters to social media and his website for any comment.

One week after telling a Seattle radio host he would ruin his career, Sherman opted not to hold his weekly press conference last Wednesday for the first time all season. According to ESPN’s Sheil Kapadia, Sherman told the media it was a privilege for them to attend his press conferences.

Sherman ultimately apologized on Twitter for his comments to Seattle radio host Jim Moore, but he’s grown increasingly discouraged with the media since then.

NFL rules require players to be available to the media at least once during the week and for postgame interviews, but Sherman wouldn’t be the first Seahawks star to circumvent those rules. Marshawn Lynch famously either refused to speak to the media or repeated the same answer to every question to avoid a fine.